Killing of Deborah, Sokoto female student: British govt says murder was horrific, demands trial of her murderers
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - THE British government on Friday condemned the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu by her schoolmates describing the murder as horrific.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

