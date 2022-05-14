Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details)
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Justin Dean, an American performance Therapist and estranged husband of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has made some shocking revelations about their marriage.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details) The Info NG:
Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details)
Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi Of Threesome With Peruzzi, Slimcase Information Nigeria:
Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi Of Threesome With Peruzzi, Slimcase
Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi of Threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase, Drop Receipts Gist Lovers:
Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi of Threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase, Drop Receipts
Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi Of Threesome With Peruzzi, Slimcase News Breakers:
Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi Of Threesome With Peruzzi, Slimcase


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
5 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 23 hours ago
7 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Buhari to replace departing ministers 'without delay' - The Cable, 24 hours ago
10 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info