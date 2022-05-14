Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses - Atiku
News photo Daily Post  - Former Vice President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku, has said he is not afraid to speak on critical issues but that every tweet on his official social media

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses – Atiku Nigerian Eye:
Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses – Atiku
Blasphemy: “I Am Not Afraid To Take A Stand On Critical Issues” — Atiku News Break:
Blasphemy: “I Am Not Afraid To Take A Stand On Critical Issues” — Atiku
"I Am Not Afraid To Speak But My Position On Sharia Got Me Abuses" - Atiku Reveals On Deborah Samuel (Details below) Edujandon:
"I Am Not Afraid To Speak But My Position On Sharia Got Me Abuses" - Atiku Reveals On Deborah Samuel (Details below)
Deborah Samuel: I Naija News:
Deborah Samuel: I'm Not Afraid To Take A Stand, Atiku Speaks Again


   More Picks
1 Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Recruitment: Police Command invites successful candidates for medical screening - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 7 hours ago
5 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 48 mins ago
6 I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku - News Verge, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 13 hours ago
10 Oby Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu pull out of NBA conference in Sokoto over Deborah Samuel’s killing by Muslim extremists - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info