Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi
The Guardian
- Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), says if voted president of Nigeria, he would replace sharing formula of the monthly allocation with the production formula.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
I’ll replace sharing formula with production formula — Peter Obi
Information Nigeria:
Peter Obi: If Elected President, I Would Replace Sharing Formula With Production Formula
The Herald:
Peter Obi: “I’ll replace sharing formula with production formula”
News Diary Online:
I’ll replace sharing formula with production formula — Obi
National Accord:
2023: I’ll replace sharing formula with production formula — Obi
The Street Journal:
I Will Replace Sharing Formula With Production Formula – Peter Obi
News Breakers:
Peter Obi: If Elected President, I Would Replace Sharing Formula With Production Formula
News Rangers:
I’ll Replace Sharing Formula With Production Formula – Peter Obi
Maritime First Newspaper:
I’ll replace sharing formula with production formula — Obi
More Picks
1
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
6
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
7
President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Insecurity eroding NYSC objective, as Olubadan tells FG to fight scourge -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
9
Deborah: Ruth Kadiri Reveals Why One Nigeria Can’t Work -
Anaedo Online,
1 day ago
10
Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
