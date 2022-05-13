Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Justin Dean, a performance therapist from the United States and the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, has made some shocking revelations ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogJustin Dean, a performance therapist from the United States and the estranged husband of Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi, has made some shocking revelations ...



News Credibility Score: 90%