Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP
The Guardian  - Alhaji Zubairu Massu, the deputy speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
2 Excitement as Don jazzy and estranged wife Michelle link up in Lagos - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Deborah Samuel crossed Islamic red line; don't blame her killers: Imam of National Mosque Abuja - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian businessman brutally murdered in Vietnam - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Blasphemy: Atiku disowns social media posts condemning killing of Sokoto student - The Street Journal, 1 day ago
7 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army pulls out 14 Infantry generals from active service - The Nation, 20 hours ago
9 Buhari to replace departing ministers 'without delay' - The Cable, 22 hours ago
10 Don Jazzy's ex-wife opens up on reasons for their failed marriage, fans react - Legit, 21 hours ago
