Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Elections: INEC to deepen use of technology
News photo Daily Post  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deepen the use of technology to improve elections in Nigeria. National Commissioner and Chairperson, Planning and Monitoring Committee, Prof. Rhoda Gumus gave the assurance.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Elections: INEC to deepen use of technology Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria Elections: INEC to deepen use of technology
Nigeria Elections: INEC to deepen use of technology￼￼ See Naija:
Nigeria Elections: INEC to deepen use of technology￼￼
#INEC Reiterates Resolve To Continue To Use Technology To Improve Electoral Process The Genius Media:
#INEC Reiterates Resolve To Continue To Use Technology To Improve Electoral Process
INEC Reiterates Resolve on Use of Technology to Improve on Elections NPO Reports:
INEC Reiterates Resolve on Use of Technology to Improve on Elections


   More Picks
1 10 Million Of 18.5 Out-of-school Children In Nigeria Are Girls, Majority From Northern Nigeria, Says UNICEF - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
2 Police rescue 15 abducted victims from forest in Niger state, arrest three bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Honour agreements with labour — NLC tells Presidential Aspirant, Wike - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
5 Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku - News Verge, 17 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 11 hours ago
10 Oby Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu pull out of NBA conference in Sokoto over Deborah Samuel’s killing by Muslim extremists - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info