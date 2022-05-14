Post News
News at a Glance
"Bros you wan use me for ritual" – Nkechi Blessing excited as random stranger sends her N1m for enjoyment
Gist Reel
- Popular Nollywood actress and Instagram influencer, Nkechi Blessing has revealed that a random stranger gifted her N1m.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Nkechi Blessing Sunday receives N1m gift from stranger online, Nigerians react
Correct NG:
Actress, Nkechi Blessing receives N1 million from stranger on Instagram
1st for Credible News:
Nkechi Blessing excited as random stranger sends her N1m
Naija News:
Nkechi Blessing Excited As Random Stranger Sends Her N1m
Edujandon:
‘Bros do you want to use me for ritual ni?’ – Nkechi Blessing queries random stranger who sent her N1 million for enjoyment
More Picks
1
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Sit-at-home order: IPOB announces new dates ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trials -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
3
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Chelsea becomes first team to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
5
NASFAT condemns murder of Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, says extra-judicial killing alien to Islam -
Ripples Nigeria,
13 hours ago
6
I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
7
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
8
Those insulting me over health status ignorant, have empty brain –Tinubu -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
10
President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
