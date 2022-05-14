Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Korra Obidi, estranged husband disagree over domestic violence, cheating claims
Nigerian Eye
- America-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, and her estranged husband, Justin Dean, are at social media war again, following claims of cheating and domestic violence.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Gist Lovers:
Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean shares evidence after accusing wife of affair while pregnant with Athena
Gist Reel:
Korra Obidi’s husband releases evidence after accusing wife of affair while pregnant
Naija Parrot:
“4 months pregnant and she was sleeping with every man” – Justin Dean claims, weeks after apologising and saying Korra didn’t cheat on him except at the start of their relationship
More Picks
1
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
2023: Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria, if elected -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
5
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
6
President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
8
FA Cup: Why we won't celebrate if we beat Chelsea - Liverpool manager, Klopp -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Deborah: Ruth Kadiri Reveals Why One Nigeria Can’t Work -
Anaedo Online,
23 hours ago
10
Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...