News at a Glance
Tambuwal Declares Curfew In Sokoto Over Violent Protests For The Release Of Deborah Samuel’s Killers
Naija News
- Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared a state-wide curfew following the break out of violent protests for the release of those who killed Deborah Samuel.
Naija News had reported earlier that Deborah was lynched and set ablaze ...
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Governor Tambuwal Declares Curfew In Sokoto As Protesting Youths Cause Mayhem Over Arrest Of Deborah Samuel’s Suspected Killers
TVC News:
Governor Tambuwal has declared a 24 hour curfew within Sokoto metropolis to curtail further spread of the civil unrest in the state.
The Street Journal:
Deborah Samuel: Tambuwal declares curfew amidst violent protests over arrest of killers
Within Nigeria:
Tambuwal imposes curfew as protesters demand release of Deborah Samuel’s ‘killers’
Nigerian Pilot:
Tambuwal declares 24-hour curfew in Sokoto
More Picks
1
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Recruitment: Police Command invites successful candidates for medical screening -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
3
IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
7 hours ago
5
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
49 mins ago
6
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
10
Oby Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu pull out of NBA conference in Sokoto over Deborah Samuel’s killing by Muslim extremists -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
