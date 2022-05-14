Tambuwal Declares Curfew In Sokoto Over Violent Protests For The Release Of Deborah Samuel’s Killers

Naija News had reported earlier that Deborah was lynched and set ablaze ... Naija News - Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared a state-wide curfew following the break out of violent protests for the release of those who killed Deborah Samuel.Naija News had reported earlier that Deborah was lynched and set ablaze ...



News Credibility Score: 99%