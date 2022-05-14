Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rapper Lil Keed, who worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown, dies aged 24
News photo Vanguard News  - Lil Keed has died at the age of 24, his brother Lil Gotit has confirmed on social media.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN - The Point, 19 hours ago
4 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
7 Nobody'll steal public money if elected president, Atiku promises - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Three dead, two injured as shop collapses in Ebonyi community - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Rapper Lil Keed, who worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown, dies aged 24 - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death - The Punch, 22 hours ago
