Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Where’s shame and dignity” – Actress Sonia Ogiri advises colleague Nkechi Blessing to ignore her ex, Falegan
News photo Naija Parrot  - Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has taken to social media to advise her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, to ignore her ex-lover, Falegan, for her own dignity.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Actress Sonia Ogiri advises her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, to keep mute, keep some dignity Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Sonia Ogiri advises her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, to keep mute, keep some dignity
"Where Gist Reel:
"Where's the world dignity and shame?" – Sonia Ogiri queries as she advises Nkechi Blessing
Too much of everything is bad — Actress Sonia Ogiri advises her colleague, Nkechi Blessing Instablog 9ja:
Too much of everything is bad — Actress Sonia Ogiri advises her colleague, Nkechi Blessing
‘Where Is Word Shame And Dignity’ – Actress Sonia Fires Shots At Nkechi Blessing Over Dirty Verbal War With Ex Lover Naija News:
‘Where Is Word Shame And Dignity’ – Actress Sonia Fires Shots At Nkechi Blessing Over Dirty Verbal War With Ex Lover


   More Picks
1 Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Sit-at-home order: IPOB announces new dates ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trials - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Chelsea becomes first team to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 NASFAT condemns murder of Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, says extra-judicial killing alien to Islam - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
6 I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 Those insulting me over health status ignorant, have empty brain –Tinubu - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
10 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info