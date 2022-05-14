Post News
News at a Glance
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Deborah Samuel's coursemates have revealed her final words before she was killed.
Deborah, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto,
49 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Blasphemy: Classmate reveals Deborah Samuel's last word before death
Yaba Left Online:
Blasphemy: “What do you hope to achieve with this?” – Deborah’s classmate recounts final moments leading to her death; reveals how she pleaded for mercy before she was burnt alive
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged Blasphemy: Classmate Reveals Deborah Samuel’s Last Word Before Death
Nigerian Eye:
Blasphemy: Classmate reveals Deborah Samuel’s last word before death
The Street Journal:
Deborah Samuels: Coursemate reveals her last words as she was burnt to death for alleged blasphemy
Within Nigeria:
Blasphemy: Classmate reveals Deborah Samuel’s last word before death
Naija News:
Blasphemy: Deborah Samuel’s Classmate Reveals Her Last Word, How She Was Killed
Naija Parrot:
Blasphemy: “What do you hope to achieve with this?” – Deborah’s classmate recounts final moments leading to her death; reveals how she pleaded for mercy before she was burnt alive
More Picks
1
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Recruitment: Police Command invites successful candidates for medical screening -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
3
IPOB can’t achieve Biafra because Igbos own half of Nigeria – Bala Mohammed -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
7 hours ago
5
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
49 mins ago
6
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
9
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
10
Oby Ezekwesili, Chidi Odinkalu pull out of NBA conference in Sokoto over Deborah Samuel’s killing by Muslim extremists -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
