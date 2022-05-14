Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Blasphemy: Tambuwal imposes curfew as protesters demand release of suspects
News photo The Nation  - Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Sokoto, the state capital following a rowdy protest by angry youths demanding the release of two suspects arrested over the death of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

