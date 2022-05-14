Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits kill one, kidnap 20 in Kaduna
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Bandits have killed one person and kidnapped 20 in Kurmin Sata village, a few kilometres from Millennium City, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

