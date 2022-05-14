Osun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biased

Osun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biased



A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State contesting for Ede Federal Constituency, Muslihudeen Adekilekun Tijani, at the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOsun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biasedA member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State contesting for Ede Federal Constituency, Muslihudeen Adekilekun Tijani, at the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%