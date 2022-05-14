Post News
News at a Glance
Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest
News Diary Online
- By Chimezie Godfrey Following students unrest that led to the killing of Miss Deborah samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has …
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The News Chronicle:
Curfew declared in Sokoto as protest gets out of hand
TV360 Nigeria:
Deborah’s Killing: Gov. Tambuwal declares 24 hours curfew in Sokoto
The Eagle Online:
Blasphemy: Five killed during protest as Tambuwal declares curfew
The New Diplomat:
Alleged Blasphemy: Amid Protests, Gov. Tambuwal Slams 24-hour Curfew On Sokoto
More Picks
1
Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
4
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
12 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
6
I will use experience garnered as VP to reposition Nigeria – Atiku -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
7
President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Insecurity eroding NYSC objective, as Olubadan tells FG to fight scourge -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
9
Deborah: Ruth Kadiri Reveals Why One Nigeria Can’t Work -
Anaedo Online,
1 day ago
10
Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
