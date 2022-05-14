Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest
News photo News Diary Online  - By Chimezie Godfrey Following students unrest that led to the killing of Miss Deborah samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has …

4 hours ago
