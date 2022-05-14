Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deborah Samuel: Riots in Sokoto as Muslims reportedly destroy Catholic, ECWA churches
News photo Daily Post  - There was pandemonium in some parts of Sokoto State on Saturday as some residents, believed to be Muslims, stormed the streets protesting the arrest of

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deborah Samuel: Riots As Muslims Reportedly Destroy Catholic, ECWA Churches News Breakers:
Deborah Samuel: Riots As Muslims Reportedly Destroy Catholic, ECWA Churches
Deborah Samuel: Riots In Sokoto As Muslims Reportedly Destroy Catholic, ECWA Churches Screen Gist:
Deborah Samuel: Riots In Sokoto As Muslims Reportedly Destroy Catholic, ECWA Churches
Catholic Church In #Sokoto Reportedly On Fire As Protesters Destroy Properties In Defense Of #Deborah Samuel’s Killers [VIDEO] The Genius Media:
Catholic Church In #Sokoto Reportedly On Fire As Protesters Destroy Properties In Defense Of #Deborah Samuel’s Killers [VIDEO]


   More Picks
1 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 17 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
5 Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
7 Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses - Atiku - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Blasphemy: Tambuwal imposes curfew as protesters demand release of suspects - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 IPOB Declares May 18 And 26 2022 As Sit-at-home In South East Over Nnamdi Kanu Court Appearances - Global Upfront, 11 hours ago
10 American rapper Lil Keed dies at 24 - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info