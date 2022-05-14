Kudirat Abiola’s death: Son wants Buhari to fulfill promise before tenure expiration The Nation - Mr Abdul Abiola, the son of late Kudirat Abiola, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make good his promise by bringing those who killed his mother to justice.He said this on Saturday via his Twitter handle @AbdulMKOAbiola.He urged the Preside



News Credibility Score: 99%