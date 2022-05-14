Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB Declares May 18 And 26 2022 As Sit-at-home In South East Over Nnamdi Kanu Court Appearances
Global Upfront  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 18 and 26 as Sit-at-home in which all businesses and offices are to be closed throughout the South East region of Nigeria as its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be appearing in court.


5 hours ago
IPOB Declares May 18th, 26th Sit-At-Home In South-East The Will:
IPOB Declares May 18th, 26th Sit-At-Home In South-East
IPOB Declares 18, 26 May Sit-At-Home In S’East The Nigeria Lawyer:
IPOB Declares 18, 26 May Sit-At-Home In S’East
Drama Looms As IPOB Declares May 18, 26 Sit-At-Home Tori News:
Drama Looms As IPOB Declares May 18, 26 Sit-At-Home


