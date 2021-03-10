Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Malami confirms withdrawal from Kebbi guber race — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian  - The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has confirmed his withdrawal from Kebbi governorship race. Mr Malami dismissed media reports that he resigned as minister.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Malami Confirms Withdrawal From Kebbi Governorship Race Leadership:
Malami Confirms Withdrawal From Kebbi Governorship Race
2023: Malami confirms withdrawal from Kebbi governorship race Nigerian Eye:
2023: Malami confirms withdrawal from Kebbi governorship race
Malami confirms withdrawal from Kebbi guber race News Breakers:
Malami confirms withdrawal from Kebbi guber race
2023: Malami pulls out of Kebbi governorship Race Within Nigeria:
2023: Malami pulls out of Kebbi governorship Race


   More Picks
1 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN - The Point, 19 hours ago
4 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
7 Nobody'll steal public money if elected president, Atiku promises - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Three dead, two injured as shop collapses in Ebonyi community - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Rapper Lil Keed, who worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown, dies aged 24 - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info