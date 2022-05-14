Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Breaking : Bishop Mathew Kukah's Residence, Parish Burnt By Rioters In Sokoto
News photo CKN Nigeria  - Report reaching CKN News have it that Church and residence of Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Bishop Mathew Kukah has been burnt by rioting youths This is as the riot spreads in the city over the arrest of suspects linked with the killing of a female ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Deborah Samuel: Bishop Kukah clears air on burning of residence by rioters Daily Post:
Deborah Samuel: Bishop Kukah clears air on burning of residence by rioters
Sokoto: My residence not burnt, Kukah debunks fake news Daily Trust:
Sokoto: My residence not burnt, Kukah debunks fake news
Blasphemy: Rioters vandalise, torch Kukah’s parishes in Sokoto The Punch:
Blasphemy: Rioters vandalise, torch Kukah’s parishes in Sokoto
Bishop Kukah Breaks Silence On Rioters Burning His Residence Naija News:
Bishop Kukah Breaks Silence On Rioters Burning His Residence


