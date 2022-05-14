Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bayelsa PDP delegates will support pro-restructuring aspirant – Diri
News photo The Point  - … Saraki promises to revive economy, unify Nigerians Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in the state would support any presidential aspirant of the party that will restructure Nigeria if ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bayelsa PDP delegates will support pro-restructuring aspirant - Diri Vanguard News:
Bayelsa PDP delegates will support pro-restructuring aspirant - Diri
Bayelsa delegates’ll support pro-restructuring aspirant, says Diri The Nation:
Bayelsa delegates’ll support pro-restructuring aspirant, says Diri
Road to 2023: Bayelsa PDP delegates support pro-restructuring aspirant - Diri The Sun:
Road to 2023: Bayelsa PDP delegates support pro-restructuring aspirant - Diri


   More Picks
1 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 20 hours ago
3 Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
5 BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses - Atiku - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Blasphemy: Tambuwal imposes curfew as protesters demand release of suspects - The Nation, 13 hours ago
9 IPOB Declares May 18 And 26 2022 As Sit-at-home In South East Over Nnamdi Kanu Court Appearances - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
10 American rapper Lil Keed dies at 24 - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info