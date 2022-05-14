Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC arrests four cable vandals in Kwara
Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, paraded four cable vandals reportedly caught while trying to vandalise armoured cable of ...

13 hours ago
