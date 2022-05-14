Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
The winner of the 'Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)' #AMVCA8 gong is Rogers Ofime for 'The Mystic River'
Vanguard News
- The winner of the 'Best Television Series (Drama/ Comedy)' #AMVCA8 gong is Rogers Ofime for 'The Mystic River'
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Bella Naija:
Best TV Series (Drama/Comedy) From The Mystic River - Rogers Ofime #AMVCA #AMVCA
Pulse Nigeria:
Category: Best Television Series (Drama and Comedy) Winner: Rodgers Ofime #Amvca2022 #AMVCA8
Sidomex Entertainment:
The award for the Best TV Series (Drama/Comedy) goes to Rogers Ofime for From The Mystic River #AMVCA #AMVCA #Amvca2022 #AMVCAwinner
More Picks
1
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
3
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
4
ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng -
The Herald,
20 hours ago
5
Insecurity eroding NYSC objective, as Olubadan tells FG to fight scourge -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
6
Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
7
APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
8
Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses - Atiku -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
9
Blasphemy: Tambuwal imposes curfew as protesters demand release of suspects -
The Nation,
8 hours ago
10
American rapper Lil Keed dies at 24 -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
