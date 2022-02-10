Post News
News at a Glance
Why I quit Tinubu’s presidential campaign – Jibrin
11 hours ago
More Picks
1
Sit-at-home order: IPOB announces new dates ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trials -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
4
NASFAT condemns murder of Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, says extra-judicial killing alien to Islam -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
5
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
6
Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
7
Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest -
News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
8
APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
9
BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
10
Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
