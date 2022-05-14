Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’ll restructure Nigeria with help of National Assembly – Atiku
News photo The Herald  - Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says if he is elected president of Nigeria, he would work with the National Assembly to restructure Nigeria. Abubakar said this on Saturday in Calabar while ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I will work with NASS to restructure Nigeria – Atiku Vanguard News:
I will work with NASS to restructure Nigeria – Atiku
2023: Again, Atiku Promises To Restructure Nigeria If Elected Independent:
2023: Again, Atiku Promises To Restructure Nigeria If Elected
I will work with NASS to restructure Nigeria – Atiku News Diary Online:
I will work with NASS to restructure Nigeria – Atiku


   More Picks
1 Sit-at-home order: IPOB announces new dates ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trials - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 21 hours ago
5 Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses - Atiku - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details) - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
10 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info