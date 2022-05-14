Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Thousands expected to rally across US for abortion rights
The Guardian  - Thousands of activists are gearing up to take to US streets Saturday on a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Thousands rally across US for abortion rights The Punch:
Thousands rally across US for abortion rights
US Braced For Massive Abortion Rights Rallies Independent:
US Braced For Massive Abortion Rights Rallies
Thousands Expected To Rally Across US For Abortion Rights The Street Journal:
Thousands Expected To Rally Across US For Abortion Rights
Thousands rally across US for abortion rights News Breakers:
Thousands rally across US for abortion rights


   More Picks
1 Settling for a woman with small butt should be unforgivable - Singer Olakira - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Sit-at-home order: IPOB announces new dates ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trials - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Chelsea becomes first team to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 NASFAT condemns murder of Sokoto student, Deborah Samuel, says extra-judicial killing alien to Islam - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
6 I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 Those insulting me over health status ignorant, have empty brain –Tinubu - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 ASUU strike: More youths becoming drug addicts - Obaseki | Metro | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
10 President Buhari condemns killing of Christian student by a mob in Sokoto state over alleged blasphemy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info