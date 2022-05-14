Post News
News at a Glance
FA Cup: What I told my players after 6-5 shootout defeat to Liverpool - Chelsea boss, Tuchel
Daily Post
- Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he told his team how proud he was of them after their disappointing 6-5 penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Liverpool Beat Chelsea To Win FA Cup Liverpool have beat Chelsea on penalties to emerge this year's winner of the #EmiratesFACup. This is the eighth time that Liverpool will be lifting the trophy.
Independent:
Tuchel Agrees With Guardiola Liverpool Comments, Makes Klopp Claim
The Will:
Liverpool Beat Chelsea On Penalties To Lift FA Cup
News Breakers:
Liverpool Win FA Cup Over Chelsea In Penalty Shootout
Fresh Reporters:
FA Cup Final: Liverpool’s Prize Money For Beating Chelsea Revealed
Within Nigeria:
Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win FA Cup final
More Picks
1
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Afenifere condemns killing of female student in Sokoto -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing -
The Herald,
1 day ago
4
2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN -
The Point,
18 hours ago
5
Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest -
News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
7
Three dead, two injured as shop collapses in Ebonyi community -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
9
BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
10
FA Cup: What I told my players after 6-5 shootout defeat to Liverpool - Chelsea boss, Tuchel -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
