Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA
News photo The Punch  - It was a festival of lights, colour and glamour at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos as film and TV royalty from across Africa graced the eighth edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards on Saturday.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah win big [Full list of Winners] Daily Post:
AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah win big [Full list of Winners]
AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big The Nation:
AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big
AMVCA 2022: Rattlesnake, Ramsey Nouah, Funke Akindele win- (FULL WINNERS LIST) Premium Times:
AMVCA 2022: Rattlesnake, Ramsey Nouah, Funke Akindele win- (FULL WINNERS LIST)
AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah win big [Full list of Winners] Nigerian Eye:
AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah win big [Full list of Winners]
FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA News Breakers:
FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA
AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah Win Big [Full List Of Winners] Fresh Reporters:
AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah Win Big [Full List Of Winners]
Osmek News:
AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Osas, Ramsey Nouah win big [Full list of Winners]
FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, Others Win Big At AMVCA Tori News:
FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, Others Win Big At AMVCA


   More Picks
1 AMVCA: I share in his win, Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus - Legit, 2 hours ago
2 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s GDP down in 4th Quarter of 2021 [Details] - PM News, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN - The Point, 21 hours ago
5 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
9 Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
10 Nobody'll steal public money if elected president, Atiku promises - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info