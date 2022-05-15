AMVCA 8: Photos from Nollywood's Night of Glamour Julia Blaise Blog - The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held its 8th edition on Saturday, May 14th 2022.All roads in Nigerian film industry, Nollywood led to Eko Hotel & Suites on Saturday night, with glitz and glamour to celebrate the winners.Here are photos ...



News Credibility Score: 90%