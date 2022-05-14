Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Al Ahly to battle Wydad in CAF Champions League final - P.M. News
PM News  - CAF Champions League defending champions Al Ahly drew 2-2 with ES Setif in Algiers on Saturday night to progress to the final

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Wydad through to CAF Champions League final The Eagle Online:
Wydad through to CAF Champions League final
Wydad Through To CAF Champions League Final Match News Break:
Wydad Through To CAF Champions League Final Match
Al Ahly to battle Wydad in CAF Champions League final News Breakers:
Al Ahly to battle Wydad in CAF Champions League final
Africa News:
CAF Champions league: Al Ahly set to see off ES Setif for place in final


   More Picks
1 Sit-at-home order: IPOB announces new dates ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trials - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 I will replace sharing formula with production formula – Peter Obi - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 Blasphemy: Atiku clarifies deleting tweet condemning Deborah Samuel's killing - The Herald, 21 hours ago
5 Kano deputy speaker, others defect from APC to NNPP - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
7 BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Deborah Samuel: I am not afraid to speak, my position on sharia got me abuses - Atiku - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean accuses her of threesome with Peruzzi and Slimcase (Details) - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
10 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info