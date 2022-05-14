Deborah’s immolation: All religion and no faith by Chidi Anselm Odinkalu Chido Onumah Blog - By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu Cordelia Ego Ejiofor died like no one should, clobbered to death by her employer. Her dead body was never found. Around 3 December 1972, Alhaji Rauph Gaji, a senior lawyer in Kaduna beat Cordelia to death in his own house.



News Credibility Score: 99%