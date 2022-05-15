Osun APC chieftain defects to NNPP, cites imposition The Punch - An aspirant for the seat of Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Mr Muslihudeen Adekilekun, on Saturday dumped the party.



News Credibility Score: 99%