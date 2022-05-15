Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike toy
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Davido,Nigerian award-winning singer, has sparked mixed reactions with his damning response to colleague Burna Boy. When Burna Boy threw a shade at him, the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Davido Gifts Imade A ‘Look-Like’ Burna Boy Toy || See Photos Too Xclusive:
Davido Gifts Imade A ‘Look-Like’ Burna Boy Toy || See Photos
Davido Comes Under Fire For Gifting His Daughter, Imade A Burna Boy Lookalike Toy Information Nigeria:
Davido Comes Under Fire For Gifting His Daughter, Imade A Burna Boy Lookalike Toy
Davido Comes Under Fire For Gifting His Daughter, Imade A Burna Boy Lookalike Toy News Breakers:
Davido Comes Under Fire For Gifting His Daughter, Imade A Burna Boy Lookalike Toy
Davido called out for gifting daughter, Imade a toy that looks like Burna Boy Gist Reel:
Davido called out for gifting daughter, Imade a toy that looks like Burna Boy
Singer, Davido called out for gifting daughter, Imade a toy that looks like Burna Boy [PHOTOS] Gbextra Online Portal:
Singer, Davido called out for gifting daughter, Imade a toy that looks like Burna Boy [PHOTOS]
Davido Dragged Through The Mud For Gifting Daughter, Imade A Toy That Looks Like Burna Boy Gist Lovers:
Davido Dragged Through The Mud For Gifting Daughter, Imade A Toy That Looks Like Burna Boy
Davido Gifts Imade A ‘Look-Like’ Burna Boy Toy || See Photos Tunde Ednut:
Davido Gifts Imade A ‘Look-Like’ Burna Boy Toy || See Photos


   More Picks
1 AMVCA: I share in his win, Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
5 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike toy - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
7 FA Cup: What I told my players after 6-5 shootout defeat to Liverpool - Chelsea boss, Tuchel - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet - The Street Journal, 10 hours ago
9 Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
10 Why I quit Tinubu’s presidential campaign – Jibrin - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info