Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu, says IPOB leader kicked against sit-at-home (Photos)
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Mixed Reactions Trail Soludo The Punch:
Mixed Reactions Trail Soludo's Visit To Nnamdi Kanu The visit of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, has elicited mixed reactions on social media.
Soludo Vanguard News:
Soludo's visit, confirmation Kanu isn't bad as being portrayed - Family
* Soludo reveals Kanu unhappy over killings, sit-at-home order in Southeast | Big Brother Naija announces audition for season 7 (Video) | Davido gifts daughter a toy that looks like Burna Boy | How to clear your Android phone’s cookies, cache 1st for Credible News:
* Soludo reveals Kanu unhappy over killings, sit-at-home order in Southeast | Big Brother Naija announces audition for season 7 (Video) | Davido gifts daughter a toy that looks like Burna Boy | How to clear your Android phone’s cookies, cache


