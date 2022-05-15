Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike
Vanguard News
- By Nnamdi Ojiego The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday, said he would support whoever wins the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential primary elections holding
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
How winner may emerge at PDP presidential primary election
Premium Times:
State of the Race: Buhari's ambush strategy as 40 presidential aspirants remain in APC, PDP
The Herald:
2023: I’m only PDP presidential aspirant that can beat APC – Wike | herald.ng
The Street Journal:
How Winner May Emerge At PDP Presidential Primary Election
Pulse Nigeria:
2023 : I’m only PDP presidential aspirant to win APC– Wike
Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Why I Will Support Whoever Emerges PDP’s Presidential Candidate — Gov. Wike
NPO Reports:
I’m the Only Candidate Who Can Win Presidency For PDP; Wike Boasts
News Breakers:
DEBORAH: How APC, PDP presidential aspirants reacted
National Daily:
DEBORAH: How APC, PDP presidential aspirants react
More Picks
1
Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
3
2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN -
The Point,
19 hours ago
4
Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
6
Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
7
Nobody'll steal public money if elected president, Atiku promises -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
8
Three dead, two injured as shop collapses in Ebonyi community -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
Rapper Lil Keed, who worked with Travis Scott, Chris Brown, dies aged 24 -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
BBNaija Yousef loses father months after brother's death -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
