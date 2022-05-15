Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TCN completes work on Akure substation to boost electricity
News photo The Guardian  - The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has completed work on the 330 Kilo Volt (KV) Akure Transmission Substation in Ondo State to deliver up to 96 Mega Watts of electricity.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

