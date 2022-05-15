Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorists kidnap 20, kill one in Kaduna communities
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo No fewer than 20 persons have been kidnapped in Kurmin Sata, a few kilometers from Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill one, kidnap 20 in Kaduna Nigerian Tribune:
Bandits kill one, kidnap 20 in Kaduna
Bandits Kill One, Abduct 16 in Kaduna This Day:
Bandits Kill One, Abduct 16 in Kaduna
Bandits Kill 1, Abduct 20 In Kaduna Leadership:
Bandits Kill 1, Abduct 20 In Kaduna
Gunmen kidnap 20, kill one in fresh Kaduna attack Daily Post:
Gunmen kidnap 20, kill one in fresh Kaduna attack
Bandits Kill One, Kidnap 20 In Kaduna The Will:
Bandits Kill One, Kidnap 20 In Kaduna


   More Picks
1 AMVCA: I share in his win, Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus - Legit, 2 hours ago
2 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s GDP down in 4th Quarter of 2021 [Details] - PM News, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN - The Point, 21 hours ago
5 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
9 Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 Nobody'll steal public money if elected president, Atiku promises - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info