Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why I Visited Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS Custody —Gov. Soludo
News photo 247 U Reports  - By Izunna Okafor Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has revealed that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not happy with the brutal enforcement of the sit at home, sacrilegious killings and other security- ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Soludo Visits, Converses With Nnamdi Kanu In Detention Independent:
Soludo Visits, Converses With Nnamdi Kanu In Detention
Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu  in custody – here’s what transpired News Wire NGR:
Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu  in custody – here’s what transpired
What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me When I Visited Him - Govenor Soludo Reveals Tori News:
What Nnamdi Kanu Told Me When I Visited Him - Govenor Soludo Reveals


   More Picks
1 AMVCA: I share in his win, Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus - Legit, 2 hours ago
2 Deborah Samuel's last words as she was stoned to death by her coursemates for alleged blasphemy revealed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s GDP down in 4th Quarter of 2021 [Details] - PM News, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Christians won’t vote for any party that field Muslim-Muslim candidates – PFN - The Point, 21 hours ago
5 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 APC primaries: 150 aspirants jostle for 30 Bauchi Assembly tickets — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
9 Sokoto Governor declares 24-hour curfew amid protest - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
10 Nobody'll steal public money if elected president, Atiku promises - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info