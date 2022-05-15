Police Arrest Drone Operator Allegedly Filming, Spying On Church, Cleric’s House In Enugu Sahara Reporters - The suspect who hails from Aguibeje in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, was said to have gone to the church located at Alor Unor in Nsukka council area, hid in the bush nearby the church and filmed the entire compound, including the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%