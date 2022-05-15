Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Parts of Nigeria to witness total lunar witness eclipse on May 16 - CBSSA
News photo The Guardian  - The Centre for Basic Space Science and Astronomy (CBSSA), Nsukka, Enugu State, has said that the first total lunar eclipse for the year 2022 will take place globally in the early morning hours of Monday, May 16, 2022.

