One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One officer and four civilians were killed while others sustained injuries when gunmen ambushed a police convoy at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Five killed as gunmen open fire on Police Convoy in Bayelsa Daily Trust:
Five killed as gunmen open fire on Police Convoy in Bayelsa
Gunmen kill 2 police officers, 3 civilians, injure several others in Bayelsa Daily Post:
Gunmen kill 2 police officers, 3 civilians, injure several others in Bayelsa
Police officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa Within Nigeria:
Police officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa


