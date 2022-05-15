Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pope Canonises Hermit, Martyr And Journalist
The Street Journal  - Pope Francis on Sunday canonised a Frenchman murdered in the desert, a Dutch priest killed in a Nazi concentration camp and an Indian lay convert among 10 new saints officially proclaimed on Sunday. Thousands of people from around the world crowded ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
4 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Curfew: Sokoto govt suspends school resumption by 1 week amid tensions - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike toy - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
7 Justice Mary Odili A Peek into Her Life and Illustrious Career - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
9 Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
