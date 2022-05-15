Blasphemy: Positions of justice system and the Holy Quran, by Yushau Shuaib Daily Nigerian - “Take the law into your hands… You need not report to any authority to kill any blasphemer!” I was shocked to the marrow when an Imam, during a Juma’at service in one of the mosques in Abuja, ordered his followers to engage in extra-judicial killing.



News Credibility Score: 99%