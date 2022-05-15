Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance
News photo The Guardian  - The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reiterated the need for religious and ethnic tolerance among Nigerians, emphasising the strength in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic society as Nigeria

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ooni preaches religious, ethnic tolerance among Nigerians Peoples Gazette:
Ooni preaches religious, ethnic tolerance among Nigerians
Ooni Harps On Religious, Ethnic Tolerance The Street Journal:
Ooni Harps On Religious, Ethnic Tolerance
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance The Eagle Online:
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance News Diary Online:
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance
Ooni visits Oba Elegushi, preaches religious tolerance - P.M. News PM News:
Ooni visits Oba Elegushi, preaches religious tolerance - P.M. News
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance News Breakers:
Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance


   More Picks
1 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 NDLEA intercepts Italy, Dubai-bound drugs at Lagos airport, busts syndicate behind fake employments into security agencies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
5 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
6 Curfew: Sokoto govt suspends school resumption by 1 week amid tensions - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
7 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
8 Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
9 Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info