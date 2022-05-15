Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Lagos okada rider allegedly calls Hausa colleagues to beat, burn man to death over N100 balance (Video)
News photo News Breakers  - A group of Hausa men have allegedly lynched and set ablaze a sound engineer simply identified as David over a misunderstanding that ensued because of N100 balance with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider in the Lekki area of Lagos.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Lagos: Okada rider allegedly calls Hausa colleagues to beat, burn man to death over N100 balance Within Nigeria:
Lagos: Okada rider allegedly calls Hausa colleagues to beat, burn man to death over N100 balance
Lagos: Okada rider allegedly calls Hausa colleagues to beat, burn man to death over N100 balance Tunde Ednut:
Lagos: Okada rider allegedly calls Hausa colleagues to beat, burn man to death over N100 balance
Okada Rider Allegedly Calls Hausa Colleagues To Beat, Burn Man To Death Over N100 Balance (Details below) Edujandon:
Okada Rider Allegedly Calls Hausa Colleagues To Beat, Burn Man To Death Over N100 Balance (Details below)
National Daily:
How Lagos okada rider allegedly calls Hausa colleagues to beat, burn man to death over N100 balance (Video)


   More Picks
1 AMVCA: I share in his win, Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
3 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Why I quit Tinubu’s presidential campaign – Jibrin - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
7 FA Cup: What I told my players after 6-5 shootout defeat to Liverpool - Chelsea boss, Tuchel - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Well deserved: Reactions as Osas Ighodaro snags 'Best Dressed' award at AMVCA - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
10 See photos of Toyin Lawani's dress to the AMVCA that has got people talking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info