Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola
The Guardian  - Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, has said that false and defamatory statements about him ahead of the July 16 Governorship Election would not stop his re-election.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

IPAC Condemns Calumny Campaign Against Gov. Independent:
IPAC Condemns Calumny Campaign Against Gov.
Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election: Gov. Oyetola - P.M. News PM News:
Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election: Gov. Oyetola - P.M. News
Campaign Of Calumny Can’t Stop My Re-Election – Gov. Oyetola The Street Journal:
Campaign Of Calumny Can’t Stop My Re-Election – Gov. Oyetola


   More Picks
1 AMVCA: I share in his win, Mr Macaroni shuts Daniel Regha down as he tries to pitch him against Oga Sabinus - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
3 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Remains of late Deborah Samuel buried amid tears - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Why I quit Tinubu’s presidential campaign – Jibrin - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
7 FA Cup: What I told my players after 6-5 shootout defeat to Liverpool - Chelsea boss, Tuchel - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Well deserved: Reactions as Osas Ighodaro snags 'Best Dressed' award at AMVCA - Legit, 5 hours ago
9 Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
10 See photos of Toyin Lawani's dress to the AMVCA that has got people talking - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info