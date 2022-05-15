Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Emmanuel not stopping Akwa Ibom PDP delegates from meeting Atiku – Official
News photo Premium Times  - “Our delegates and team are waiting to receive the aspirant on the agreed date and time.”

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

2023: A’Ibom Blasts Fake News, Insists Gov Emmanuel Didn’t Block Atiku From Meeting State Delegates Independent:
2023: A’Ibom Blasts Fake News, Insists Gov Emmanuel Didn’t Block Atiku From Meeting State Delegates
Gov Emmanuel didn Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Emmanuel didn't bar Atiku from meeting delegates - Akwa Ibom govt
Emmanuel won’t Block Atiku from Meeting Akwa Ibom Delegates, Says Campaign Council Star News:
Emmanuel won’t Block Atiku from Meeting Akwa Ibom Delegates, Says Campaign Council
Gov. Emmanuel Speaks On Blocking Atiku From Seeing PDP Delegates In Akwa Ibom Naija News:
Gov. Emmanuel Speaks On Blocking Atiku From Seeing PDP Delegates In Akwa Ibom


   More Picks
1 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll support whoever emerges PDP’s presidential candidate — Wike - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
3 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
4 FULL LIST: Funke Akindele, Ramsey Nouah, Oga Sabinus, others win big at AMVCA - The Punch, 24 hours ago
5 Curfew: Sokoto govt suspends school resumption by 1 week amid tensions - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike toy - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
7 Justice Mary Odili A Peek into Her Life and Illustrious Career - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Finland To Announce NATO Decision As Sweden Holds Key Meet - The Street Journal, 13 hours ago
9 Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov. Oyetola - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
10 18-year-old Kills 10, Injures Three In Racially Motivated Shooting At US Supermarket - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info