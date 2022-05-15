Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And FG Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister
News photo Tori News  - ASUU on Monday resolved to continue its ongoing nationwide strike for another 12 weeks which started on February 14, 2022 after several reconciliation meetings between both parties hit brick walls.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: Real reason ASUU, FG yet to reach resolution – Minister Daily Trust:
Strike: Real reason ASUU, FG yet to reach resolution – Minister
Strike: Minister reveals why ASUU, FG are yet to reach agreement Daily Post:
Strike: Minister reveals why ASUU, FG are yet to reach agreement
Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And Federal Government Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister Naija Loaded:
Strike: The Real Reason Why ASUU And Federal Government Are Yet To Reach Resolution – Minister
Strike: Minister reveals why ASUU, FG are yet to reach agreement Tunde Ednut:
Strike: Minister reveals why ASUU, FG are yet to reach agreement
Strike: Minister reveals why ASUU, FG are yet to reach agreement Within Nigeria:
Strike: Minister reveals why ASUU, FG are yet to reach agreement


   More Picks
1 All those involved in lynching and burning a sound engineer in Lagos have been arrested, police says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 One officer, four civilians killed as gunmen open fire on police convoy in Bayelsa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 How Justice Mary Odili Saved My Political Career Says Wike - The Nigeria Lawyer, 16 hours ago
4 NDLEA intercepts Italy, Dubai-bound drugs at Lagos airport, busts syndicate behind fake employments into security agencies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to win Best Content creator - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
6 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Jungle Justice: Police Arrest 4 Persons As Motorists Kill Man Over N100 - Independent, 14 hours ago
8 NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
9 Ooni harps on religious, ethnic tolerance - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Army bombs Boko Haram Commander’s convoy, kill scores, destroy gun trucks - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info